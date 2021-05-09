Subscribe Today
Northern Ireland

Colin Murphy: Unionists are not the only ones ensnared by figments of the past

There is a long and pernicious assumption that unionists just need to realise that they are actually Irish and that a united Ireland will then fall into place

Colin Murphy
9th May, 2021
Colin Murphy: Unionists are not the only ones ensnared by figments of the past
Recent violence in the North has been depicted as having been sparked by DUP rhetoric but this is not the whole story. Picture: Charles McQuillan/Getty

Unionists are often viewed as being locked in the past. Yet the view of them from south of the border also remains mired in the tropes of a century ago.

The most pernicious of these tropes is that unionists are, deep down, merely confused nationalists. For over a century, they have often been perceived as victims of a kind of “false consciousness” – the Marxist idea that an entire class of people may be duped...

