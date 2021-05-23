Subscribe Today
‘We were asleep at the wheel; this is the wake-up call’

News Focus

Experts say the breach of the HSE’s information technology systems must act as a final warning for the state to prioritise cybersecurity defences. So what needs to be done, and how vulnerable is Ireland to another crippling cyber attack?

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
Aaron Rogan - avatar

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
23rd May, 2021

Eamon Ryan was a little over a fortnight into his second stint as Minister for Communications when he rose in the Dáil last July to outline Ireland’s cybersecurity capabilities.

“First and foremost, our preparation for cyber attacks has improved. I have returned to the same ministry where I was ten years ago. At that time, a single individual was working on an informal basis, as much as anything else, to protect...

