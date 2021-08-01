Subscribe Today
Log In

News Focus

The sale of the century: what next for Arnotts and BT?

News that the Selfridges group, parent company to Arnotts and Brown Thomas, is being sold has sent shockwaves through the luxury retail sector – and speculation abounds regarding potential buyers and the future of the two iconic Irish department stores

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
Barry J Whyte - avatar

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
1st August, 2021
The sale of the century: what next for Arnotts and BT?
Brown Thomas, a pivotal retail presence on Dublin’s Grafton Street . Picture: Fergal Phillips

When Galen Weston, the Canadian retail magnate, died earlier this year at the age of 80, it prompted inevitable speculation about the future of his business empire. Less than four months later, his family is selling off one of his most prized assets, the Selfridges group.

Selfridges, which is run by Weston’s daughter Alannah, includes two of the biggest names in Irish retail: Brown Thomas and Arnotts, the Dublin department stores.

The sale, which...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Sonia Deasy of Pestle &amp; Mortar: ‘Our products are very simple and subtle.’ Picture: Bryan Meade

The Big Interview: Sonia Deasy, founder of Pestle & Mortar

Sunday Interview Killian Woods 5 hours ago
Listening to Michael O’Leary, the Ryanair chief executive, you would never guess that the aviation sector had been ravaged by a pandemic for 16 months. Picture: Getty

Company Watch: What didn’t kill Ryanair made it stronger

Company Watch Peter O'Dwyer 5 hours ago
Eamonn Crowley, chief executive at Permanent TSB, was keen to reiterate just how important the proposed acquisition is. Picture Andres Poveda

Company Watch: PTSB’s Ulster Bank deal gives it one last chance to become a major player

Company Watch Peter O'Dwyer 5 hours ago
Crowds enjoy the reopening of restaurants and bars in Soho, London, after the lifting of restrictions. Can it be the same for Ireland? Picture: Getty

Does Britain give us cause for hope?

Health Rachel Lavin 5 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1