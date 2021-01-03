Subscribe Today
Log In

News Focus

Firm favourites: the business names to watch in 2021

We pick the entrepreneurs and investors most likely to make a mark on Irish business landscape in the coming year

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
3rd January, 2021
Firm favourites: the business names to watch in 2021
Chanelle McCoy launched her own venture, Pureis, which makes a highly tested cannabidiol (CBD) product that hit shelves in Ireland and Britain last year

From paytech to property to pharma and flying machines, our people to watch for 2021 have some interesting pursuits in train, and more in the pipeline. One – surprisingly in the current climate – is even looking at hospitality ventures.

Here, we take a look at some of the names we expect to hear more of this year.

Mark Goodman

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Eimear Killian, general manager of the Brasserie in Galway: ‘People will need help going into the first six months of 2021.’ Photo: Andrew Downes

Restaurant sector: ‘We’re in for serious, serious problems in 2021’

Hospitality Peter O'Dwyer 1 hour ago
Sam Dennigan, group chief executive of Strong Roots: ‘Everyone was asking: When are you coming home? Maybe it’s an automatic reaction to the pandemic. But the truth is, we’re really enjoying it over there‘

The Sunday Interview: Sam Dennigan, founder of Strong Roots

Sunday Interview Killian Woods 1 hour ago
The latest annual report, published in October, outlined a deficit of €35.7 million for the IRFU. This followed a €28 million surplus the previous year. Picture: Inpho/Laszlo Geczo

Wanted: a sporting chance for athletes and fans alike

Sport Ciarán Kennedy 1 hour ago
Busy scenes on Grafton Street in Dublin during the post-Christmas sales last Wednesday Picture: Fergal Phillips

Putting hope on ice as coronavirus winter bites harder

Coronavirus Danielle Barron 1 hour ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1