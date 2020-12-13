Against the grain: How independent whiskey makers are ready to rewrite the rules

Peter Mulryan likes to tell the story of the carload of Germans who turned up outside his Blackwater Distillery in Waterford looking for a tour. They were whiskey tourists, and they had come to Ireland believing the country was overflowing with distilleries.

By the time they got to Mulryan’s door, it’s fair to say they were somewhat deflated. The expected abundance of distilleries had not materialised in the previous days of their tour, and his...