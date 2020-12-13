A charged topic: why passenger charges won’t go away

Kieran O‘Donnell, the chairman of the Oireachtas transport committee, could not have been accused of gilding the lily when he unveiled the committee’s report on the damage inflicted on the aviation sector this year.

“Covid-19 has had a devastating impact on airports, airlines, employees and the wider tourism and hospitality sector,” he said last Wednesday. “The situation has rapidly evolved over the two months since the committee began its hearings with...