Zappone was not ‘lobbying’ when she sought UN special envoy role, anti-corruption watchdog says
The Regulation of Lobbying Act does not apply to communications made by individuals apart from those related to the zoning and development of land, according to the Standards in Public Office Commission
Katherine Zappone was not lobbying when in communication with the Department of Foreign Affairs about a UN special envoy role, according to the state’s anti-corruption watchdog.
An individual who was not talking about zoning or the development of land and was not paid to represent anyone, cannot be classified as a lobbyist, according to the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo).
“The [Regulation of Lobbying] act does not apply to communications made by...
