Zappone was not ‘lobbying’ when she sought UN special envoy role, anti-corruption watchdog says

Katherine Zappone was not lobbying when in communication with the Department of Foreign Affairs about a UN special envoy role, according to the state’s anti-corruption watchdog.

An individual who was not talking about zoning or the development of land and was not paid to represent anyone, cannot be classified as a lobbyist, according to the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo).

“The [Regulation of Lobbying] act does not apply to communications made by...