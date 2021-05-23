Workair targets €15m in new business deals after signing with Vonage

Workair, the Irish cloud-based communications company, is targeting €15 million in new business after signing a strategic partnership with the Nasdaq-listed firm Vonage.

The company, founded by Stephen Mackarel, provides cloud-based phone systems for Irish businesses and organisations including the Office of Public Works, BidX1, Windsor Motor Group and LetsGetChecked.

The deal with Vonage, a US-based firm that specialises in contact centre software, has expanded Workair’s product offering in the Irish market, which will now...