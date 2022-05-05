Wayflyer snaps up Peblo in multimillion euro deal

Wayflyer, Ireland’s latest tech unicorn, has completed its first major acquisition, snapping up fellow Irish company Peblo for an undisclosed sum.

Peblo, which was only founded nine months ago, provides revenue-based financing to content creators. Led by Jake Browne and David Kearney, the company helps social media influencers keep on top of their finances by allowing them to get loans guaranteed against future earnings. It also facilitates partnerships with brand partners.

The multimillion...