Subscribe Today
Log In

News

Wayflyer snaps up Peblo in multi-million euro deal

Acquisition provides Irish tech unicorn with direct access to a range of creators that it can then pair with its ecommerce customer base

Charlie Taylor

 @chastaylor
5th May, 2022
Wayflyer snaps up Peblo in multi-million euro deal
Peblo founder and chief executive Jake Browne pictured with Wayflyer co-founder and chief financial officer Jack Pierse

Wayflyer, Ireland’s latest tech unicorn, has completed its first acquisition, snapping up fellow Irish company Peblo for an undisclosed sum.

Peblo, which was only founded nine months ago, provides revenue-based financing to content creators. Led by Jake Browne and David Kearney, the company helps social media influencers keep on top of their finances by allowing them to get loans guaranteed against future earnings. It also facilitates partnerships with brand partners.

The multimillion euro...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

0.2% of agricultural land needed for solar to meet renewable energy targets, TDs told

Climate & Environment Sarah Taaffe-Maguire
Income at the eFlow toll on the M50 rose to €140m in 2021 after dropping significantly in 2020 due to the pandemic

State’s road infrastructure body has paid law firm €13m to chase M50 toll debts

Transport Donal MacNamee
All the business news you need to know in one place.

Out of Office: EU plans Russian oil ban; Musk eyes ‘slight’ fee for some Twitter users

Business Sarah Taaffe-Maguire
Kerstin Mey, the UL president, said a former chief operating officer had sought ‘c​​ertain reliefs regarding the investigation and the dissemination of the KPMG report’ as part of his High Court action against the university. Picture: Sean Curtin/True Media

University of Limerick says legal action by former top official blocking publication of report into €8m site purchase

Legal Donal MacNamee

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1