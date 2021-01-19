Subscribe Today
Log In

News

Wanted: Digital journalist

The Business Post is hiring

Business Post
19th January, 2021
Wanted: Digital journalist

We are seeking to hire a digital business reporter:

Duties will include:

- Producing business stories on a daily basis for the website

- Compiling and scheduling the Business Post’s daily newsletter

- Promoting Business Post content through our social media accounts

- Assisting with the scheduling and presentation of website stories.

The working week for this role is Tuesday to Saturday. At least two years’ experience as a journalist is essential, with a portfolio including business reporting an advantage.

Please apply to [email protected] with a brief cover letter, CV and a link to two recent examples of your work. Please put ‘Digital journalist’ in the subject line of your email. Closing date is Tuesday, January 26.

Share this post

Related Stories

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Companies Business Post 4 hours ago
Two-thirds of the plastic waste that ends up in our bins is not currently being targeted by Ireland’s recycling list, according to the EPA. Picture: Jason South

Ireland produces most plastic waste per person in EU

Climate & Environment Daniel Murray 4 hours ago
Bernard Gloster, chief executive of Tusla: ‘We are potentially going to offer every graduate of social work in Ireland next year a job if they wish.’ Picture: Alan Place

Tusla to offer jobs to all final-year social work students

Child and family services Michael Brennan 5 hours ago
Aecom noted that while construction output was unlikely to reach pre-Covid-19 levels, it was expected that development in 2021 will significantly exceed 2020 levels. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Construction industry predicts growth of 15% this year

Construction Claire McNamara 6 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1