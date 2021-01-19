Wanted: Digital journalist

We are seeking to hire a digital business reporter:

Duties will include:

- Producing business stories on a daily basis for the website

- Compiling and scheduling the Business Post’s daily newsletter

- Promoting Business Post content through our social media accounts

- Assisting with the scheduling and presentation of website stories.

The working week for this role is Tuesday to Saturday. At least two years’ experience as a journalist is essential, with a portfolio including business reporting an advantage.

Please apply to [email protected] with a brief cover letter, CV and a link to two recent examples of your work. Please put ‘Digital journalist’ in the subject line of your email. Closing date is Tuesday, January 26.