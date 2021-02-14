Uptake of credit guarantee scheme tops €150m
Interest in state support has risen in past few weeks, after slack response last year
The value of loans drawn down under the state’s credit guarantee scheme has exceeded €150 million, according to new figures published by the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation.
The data shows a marked increase in activity under the scheme this year, with some €9.6 million of loans drawn down in the first week of February by 130 companies, up from €6.6 million in the previous week.
While that is lower than the €20...
