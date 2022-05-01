UCD spin-out PlasmaBound raises €2.35m
Company has developed groundbreaking technology that manufacturers are keen to get hold of
PlasmaBound, a start-up that has developed a novel surface treatment technology which bonds different lightweight materials such as carbon fibre composites together in a faster and more effective way, has raised €2.35 million.
The ground-breaking technology, which is called controlled polymer ablation (CPA), supports the accelerated adoption of lightweight composite materials into multi-material structural assemblies by ensuring reliable adhesive joining at a cost and speed suitable for high volume production needs.
This allows manufacturers working...
