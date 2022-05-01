Subscribe Today
Log In

News

UCD spin-out PlasmaBound raises €2.35m

Company has developed groundbreaking technology that manufacturers are keen to get hold of

Charlie Taylor
1st May, 2022
UCD spin-out PlasmaBound raises €2.35m
left-to-right Alan Barry, Nick Barry (CTO, Inventor), and Xavier Montibert (Commercial Director).

PlasmaBound, a start-up that has developed a novel surface treatment technology which bonds different lightweight materials such as carbon fibre composites together in a faster and more effective way, has raised €2.35 million.

The ground-breaking technology, which is called controlled polymer ablation (CPA), supports the accelerated adoption of lightweight composite materials into multi-material structural assemblies by ensuring reliable adhesive joining at a cost and speed suitable for high volume production needs.

This allows manufacturers working...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Conor Magee, head of manufacturing at Bank of Ireland, says companies ‘can’t be waiting on stuff from Asia, so they find alternatives in Europe, or places that can offer more secure supply’. Picture: Fergal Phillips

China’s Covid lockdowns could cause ‘more trouble for Irish firms’

Business Ellie Donnelly
Darragh O’Brien, Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage: facing fresh calls in the Dáil to provide further details about an investigation into allegations made about a senior member of An Bord Pleanála.Picture: Fergal Phillips

O’Brien and An Bord Pleanála face pressure to address concerns about official

Planning Killian Woods
Stephen Wann, chief executive, Zoan BioMed: the marine coral is grown at its facility on the shores of Lough Inagh. Picture: Bryan Meade

Zoan develops 3D-printed human bone grafts from locally grown coral

Pharma & Med Tech Charlie Taylor
Dermot Crowley, chief executive, and John Hennessy, chairman, Dalata Hotel Group. Picture: Maxwells

Energy costs ‘impossible’ to predict, says Dalata chief

Hospitality Ellie Donnelly

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1