Three regional technological universities expected for next year
Technological universities help people build lives and careers near to where they were born, says Simon Harris
The government is aiming to establish three new technological universities next year, Simon Harris has said.
The new Munster Technological University officially came into being last Friday following the merger of the Institutes of Technology in Cork and Tralee. It follows the establishment of the Technological University, Dublin in January 2019.
Harris, the Minister for Further and Higher Education, told the Business Post that he hopes three further technological universities can be created over the coming...
