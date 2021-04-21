Subscribe Today
Spending among over-65s up 20% as Covid-19 jabs bolster consumer confidence

An AIB report found that the overall card spend was up 14 per cent in March

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
21st April, 2021
Overall spending increased 14 per cent in March. In-person spend increased by 20 per cent, while online spending was up 9 per cent. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

The latest edition of the AIB Spend Trend report has noted that improvements in the weather and the continued vaccine roll-out have positively impacted consumer confidence.

Spending among the over-65s, many of whom are being offered or have already been offered Covid-19 vaccinations, experienced the largest boost in the month of March, increasing 20 per cent month-on-month.

Overall spending increased 14 per cent in the month of March, while there was a 9 per cent...

