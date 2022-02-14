Subscribe Today
Log In

News

Sibley must wait for European Central Bank decision on cooling off period

Deputy governor of the Central Bank of Ireland is leaving his role to pursue opportunities in the private sector

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
14th February, 2022
Sibley must wait for European Central Bank decision on cooling off period
Ed Sibley will leave the Central Bank of Ireland when his term of office ends in August

Ed Sibley will have to wait for a decision of the European Central Bank before he knows how long a cooling-off period he will have to serve before going into the private sector.

Sibley announced on Monday that Sibley, the deputy governor, with responsibility for prudential regulation, will leave the Central Bank of Ireland when his term of office ends in August of this year.

In a press statement issued by the Central Bank, Sibley...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Ryanair aims to power 12.5 per cent of flights with sustainable aviation fuels by 2030. Picture: Getty

No electric aircraft plans for Irish airlines

Climate & Environment Sarah Taaffe-Maguire
All the business news you need to know in one place

Out of Office: Ed Sibley departs Central Bank; FBD buys Killashee hotel for €25m

Companies Eva Short
Joao Felizardo, Gaeltec managing director, Leo Varadkar, the Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment and John Keaney, Siro ceo. Picture: Julien Behal

Gaeltec to create 150 jobs in Kilkenny headquarters to support Siro fibre broadband rollout

Companies Eva Short
Paul Reid, chief executive of the HSE, said there was ‘no black hole’ in the HSE leading to financial waste. Picture: RollingNews.ie

HSE prior year adjustment will be ‘less than €100m’, Reid says

Health Eva Short

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1