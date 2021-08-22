Subscribe Today
Short-term gains from Airbnb costs rental market in the long run

A new report has shown that fewer than 800 properties are available to rent outside Dublin, but an investigation by the Business Post has found many more short-term lets are available

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
Donal MacNamee - avatar

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
22nd August, 2021
Darragh O’Brien, the Minister for Housing: ‘We will be bringing in a licensing regime similar to the one that's operating in Lisbon.’ Picture: Getty

Airbnb hosts will be subject to strict new licensing rules as part of a government crackdown designed to stem the flight of landlords into the short-term letting market, the Business Post can reveal.

The measures, which will form part of the government’s Housing For All policy programme, could return thousands of homes to the rental market around the country.

Darragh O’Brien, the Minister for Housing, told this newspaper that under the...

