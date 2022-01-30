Subscribe Today
Log In

News

Richard O’Halloran’s return leaves questions unanswered for government

The businessman arrived back in Ireland yesterday after three years in China, but Simon Coveney, Minister for Foreign Affairs, was reluctant to go into detail about the case this weekend

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
Daniel Murray - avatar

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
30th January, 2022
Richard O’Halloran’s return leaves questions unanswered for government
Richard O’ Halloran with his family yesterday after returning from China

After three long years in China, Richard O’Halloran’s return home yesterday morning was marked with a new family portrait.

Rather than the professional pictures which had been shared with the media during his detention, showing him and his wife Tara with their four children in a photographer’s white studio, this was a slightly out of focus smartphone picture in which not everyone was looking at the camera. But the sense of...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Steve Tormey, chief executive of Toyota Ireland: warned consumers to expect delays if they order a new car. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Toyota boss warns of ongoing supply snags for car buyers

Motoring Lorcan Allen
Clinicians claim that the HSE’s new standard operating procedure forces them to identify whether a child has a disability in a 90-minute session

Children with disabilities waiting ‘up to seven years’ for services

Legal Catherine Sanz
Aidan Quilligan and Declan Murphy, founders of ClubZap, a management app for sports clubs . Picture: Conor McCabe

ClubZap seeks €1.5m to get in the game in Britain

Tech Emmet Ryan
Joe Gill, director of corporate broking with Goodbody Stockbrokers: markets ‘very choppy’. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Higher interest rates to act as a correction for stocks, Goodbody says

Markets Lorcan Allen

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1