Richard O’Halloran’s return leaves questions unanswered for government
The businessman arrived back in Ireland yesterday after three years in China, but Simon Coveney, Minister for Foreign Affairs, was reluctant to go into detail about the case this weekend
Aaron RoganNews Correspondent @aarrogan
Daniel MurrayPolitical Correspondent @danieltmurray
After three long years in China, Richard O’Halloran’s return home yesterday morning was marked with a new family portrait.
Rather than the professional pictures which had been shared with the media during his detention, showing him and his wife Tara with their four children in a photographer’s white studio, this was a slightly out of focus smartphone picture in which not everyone was looking at the camera. But the sense of...
