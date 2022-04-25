Subscribe Today
Restaurateur Jay Bourke declared bankrupt by High Court

The debt owed to Revenue relates to a capital gains liability after Bourke sold Bodega bar in Cork

Catherine Sanz

 @sanzscript
25th April, 2022
Restaurateur Jay Bourke declared bankrupt by High Court
Bourke will now have to file a further statement of affairs to the Examiners Office of the High Court.

Well-known restaurateur Jay Bourke was declared bankrupt by a High Court judge today over a €436,000 debt to Revenue.

Mr Justice Brian O’Moore made the order this morning after hearing details of the bankruptcy petition from Revenue and that Bourke was consenting to the order being made.

The debt relates to a capital gains liability after Bourke sold Bodega bar in Cork. The court heard this morning that Revenue had secured multiple judgements...

