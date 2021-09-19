Subscribe Today
PayPal takes €60m dividend from Irish arm

The company is currently negotiating with 130 employees as it plans to move their jobs out of Ireland

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
19th September, 2021
PayPal Europe Services also had total assets worth nearly €115 million, including €33 million in cash, €10.3 million in deferred tax, nearly €40 million in property, and €25 million in trade and other receivables

PayPal, the giant US online payments company, took €60 million in dividends from its Irish-based subsidiary last year.

The most recent accounts for PayPal Europe Services, through which the company runs its non-American revenues, showed it had increased its revenue and profits and paid out its first dividend.

It comes as the company negotiates with a group of 130 employees who were told earlier this year that their jobs would be moved out of Ireland...

