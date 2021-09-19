PayPal takes €60m dividend from Irish arm
The company is currently negotiating with 130 employees as it plans to move their jobs out of Ireland
PayPal, the giant US online payments company, took €60 million in dividends from its Irish-based subsidiary last year.
The most recent accounts for PayPal Europe Services, through which the company runs its non-American revenues, showed it had increased its revenue and profits and paid out its first dividend.
It comes as the company negotiates with a group of 130 employees who were told earlier this year that their jobs would be moved out of Ireland...
