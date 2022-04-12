Palo Alto Networks identifies global widespread failure in identity management

Almost every person with a job and access to the internet has too much access to critical company data according to new research by Palo Alto Networks. Unit 42, the IT security giant’s threat intelligence and response arm, found that 99 per cent of 680,000 accounts analysed had excessive permissions granted to them.

The finding comes from a new report from Unit 42 entitled ‘IAM Your Defense Against Cloud Threats’. The study, focused on identification and...