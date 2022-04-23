‘Outsourcing the management of social protections to the private sector’: Why SMEs are weighing up the cost of new employee benefits

When Róisín Byrne was born seven months ago, her father Tom got to spend 16 full weeks with her. As Vodafone Ireland’s head of finance operations and margin assurance, he took advantage of a benefit introduced by the communications giant in 2019 that grants three months of parental leave to fathers, or non-birthing partners.

“It was amazing, really. We have three children under four, so it is pretty manic. You are...