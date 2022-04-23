‘Outsourcing the management of social protections to the private sector’: Why SMEs are weighing up the cost of new employee benefits
As large firms introduce better employee benefits and the state continues to legislate for increased rights for workers, can SMEs cope with the cost of meeting these new standards?
When Róisín Byrne was born seven months ago, her father Tom got to spend 16 full weeks with her. As Vodafone Ireland’s head of finance operations and margin assurance, he took advantage of a benefit introduced by the communications giant in 2019 that grants three months of parental leave to fathers, or non-birthing partners.
“It was amazing, really. We have three children under four, so it is pretty manic. You are...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Credit unions face financial challenges, Central Bank warns
Increased focus on mortgage lending needed to safeguard sector’s future, conference hears
Fingal County Council gives go-ahead to major Dublin data centre
The country’s energy regulator declined to make a submission to the council on a proposal by Energia to build a data centre in north Dublin which the company says will be carbon neutral and sustainably managed
Twitter teams up with Stripe for crypto payments
Company allow creators on social media platform to get paid in USD Coin, a stablecoin whose value is pegged to the dollar
Expert groups told Taoiseach state was relying too heavily on volunteers in Ukrainian refugee response
Leading NGOs told government in a letter that they were concerned about the lack of ‘coordination and coherence’ of the country’s refugee response