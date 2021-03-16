Subscribe Today
Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Eva Short
16th March, 2021
Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Bank of Ireland UK reported £50 million in underlying profits before tax for 2020, down from £166 million in 2019. Ian McLaughlin, chief executive of Bank of Ireland, said that the company had completed a full review of its UK operation and embarked on a multi-year restructuring programme.

Ales Blazek was appointed as the new chief executive of KBC Bank. Blasek currently serves as the Head of Data and Strategy at ČSOB, a wholly owned...

