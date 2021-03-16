Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Bank of Ireland UK reported £50 million in underlying profits before tax for 2020, down from £166 million in 2019. Ian McLaughlin, chief executive of Bank of Ireland, said that the company had completed a full review of its UK operation and embarked on a multi-year restructuring programme.
Ales Blazek was appointed as the new chief executive of KBC Bank. Blasek currently serves as the Head of Data and Strategy at ČSOB, a wholly owned...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Davy hires London firm to carry out ‘forensic assessment’ of staff trading
The appointment of Alvarez & Marsal comes as Derville Rowland, the head of the Central Bank’s financial misconduct unit, said the regulator’s enforcement investigation had sparked “very serious consequences for the firm”.
Poppulo and Four Winds Interactive merge to form ‘employee communications leader’
The combined business will serve more than 6,000 customers in 80 countries as it responds to the changing workplace
German police search home of Dolphin Trust founder
Prosecutors seize servers, data and files from offices linked to Charles Smethurst’s collapsed property fund in which 1,800 Irish people invested
Driving instructors to accuse RSA of lack of ‘kindness and solidarity’
Instructors will call for a relaxing of rules around who can take lessons during pandemic