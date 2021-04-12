Subscribe Today
Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
12th April, 2021
Thousands of construction workers returned to building sites. Up to 20,000 workers recommenced building residential and childcare sites across the country . The remainder of the sector is expected to reopen on May 4.

Aran Biomedical, a medical devices company based in Spiddal, Galway has announced it is to create 150 jobs. Currently 120 people are employed by the company that responded to increased demand for its products by opening a new centre. To deal with...

