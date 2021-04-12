Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news
Thousands of construction workers returned to building sites. Up to 20,000 workers recommenced building residential and childcare sites across the country . The remainder of the sector is expected to reopen on May 4.
Aran Biomedical, a medical devices company based in Spiddal, Galway has announced it is to create 150 jobs. Currently 120 people are employed by the company that responded to increased demand for its products by opening a new centre. To deal with...
Gym + Coffee to open a store in Manchester
New outlet means Irish leisure wear brand will soon have seven stores alongside its online business
Irish people under 30 should not be given AstraZeneca vaccine, epidemiologist says
When the incidence of Covid-19 is low, the potential harms to 20-29 year olds from the vaccine outweighed the benefits of preventing ICU admissions through vaccination, the MHRA found
US tax incentive sparked $150bn flight of funds from Irish Microsoft arm
Microsoft Research Ireland’s dividends to its parent multiplied after Donald Trump announced a one-time low tax window to lure corporate capital home
Fintech company CurrencyFair plans to treble jobs after merger
Merger with high-volume payments platform Assembly Payments follows investment by Standard Chartered, and the company intends to expand across Asia