Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

US President Joe Biden marked 100 days in office with a speech to Congress in which he declared that the country was “ready for take off” following the success of Covid-19 mass vaccination programme. Biden unveiled his latest $1.8 trillion spending proposals, dubbed the American Families Plan, which would see the top income tax increase from 37 per cent to 39.6 per cent, reversing a tax cut brought in by his predecessor, Donald Trump. Biden’s...