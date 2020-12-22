Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

The number of mortgages approved fell by 0.2 per cent in November on a monthly basis, while they rose by 24.3 per cent compared with the same time last year, new figures show. Banking and Payments Federation Ireland said a total of 5,198 mortgages were approved in November. First-time buyers were approved for 54.4 per cent of the total volume of these new mortgages while mover purchasers accounted for 26.4 per cent. The figures also...