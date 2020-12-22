Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news
The number of mortgages approved fell by 0.2 per cent in November on a monthly basis, while they rose by 24.3 per cent compared with the same time last year, new figures show. Banking and Payments Federation Ireland said a total of 5,198 mortgages were approved in November. First-time buyers were approved for 54.4 per cent of the total volume of these new mortgages while mover purchasers accounted for 26.4 per cent. The figures also...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Pfizer vaccine approved by EMA
Ireland to receive 5,000 doses by the end of the year, nursing home residents over 65 first in line to be vaccinated
Severe restrictions needed if new Covid-19 variant is found in Ireland, experts warn
The British government has imposed a strict lockdown on London and most of the south-east of England because of the new strain
Government plans new year ban on sale of all smoky fuels
Coal, peat briquettes, sod turf and wet wood will all be targeted on a phased basis. The move comes amid ongoing concerns over the health effects of air pollution
JP Morgan opens new cyber hub in Dublin with 50 hires
The financial services giant decided on the Irish capital as a central area of tech expertise outside the US