Subscribe Today
Log In

News

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Business Post
22nd December, 2020
Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

The number of mortgages approved fell by 0.2 per cent in November on a monthly basis, while they rose by 24.3 per cent compared with the same time last year, new figures show. Banking and Payments Federation Ireland said a total of 5,198 mortgages were approved in November. First-time buyers were approved for 54.4 per cent of the total volume of these new mortgages while mover purchasers accounted for 26.4 per cent. The figures also...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

The EMA concluded that sufficiently robust data on the quality, safety and efficacy of the vaccine was now available. Picture: Getty

Pfizer vaccine approved by EMA

Coronavirus Daniel Murray 1 day ago
A quiet Regent Street in London as new lockdown restrictions came into effect amid concerns over a new strain of the coronavirus in Britain. Picture: Getty

Severe restrictions needed if new Covid-19 variant is found in Ireland, experts warn

Health Rachel Lavin 1 day ago
The proposed ban will make up part of the government’s new Clean Air Strategy, due to be published early in the new year.

Government plans new year ban on sale of all smoky fuels

Climate & Environment Daniel Murray 2 days ago
Carin Bryans, the senior country officer at JP Morgan Chase in Ireland, said setting up the new unit within the Dublin office was a natural progression from the firm’s recent growth in Ireland. Photo: Fergal Philips

JP Morgan opens new cyber hub in Dublin with 50 hires

Companies Peter O'Dwyer 2 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1