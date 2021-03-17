Subscribe Today
News

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Business Post Reporter

 @sundaybusiness
17th March, 2021
The European Commission presented a proposal for a “digital green certificate” that would allow people to move freely between EU member states during the pandemic. Those who have received the Covid-19 vaccination, who have received a negative test result or have recently recovered from the illness would be eligible to receive the certificate free of charge.

TikTok narrowed its search for a Dublin office down to three potential spots. Locations in...

