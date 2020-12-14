Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Lidl Ireland have agreed a new €4 million supply deal with wild Atlantic seafood processor Errigal Bay which will see the company's products on Lidl shelves in seven European countries. Errigal Bay has been supplying Lidl with seafood products for the past 13 years. The new deal will see 670 tonnes of Errigal Bay whole Irish crab, crab claw, langoustines, bulot and velvet crab products exported to mainland Europe. The products will be stocked in...