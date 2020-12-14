Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news
Lidl Ireland have agreed a new €4 million supply deal with wild Atlantic seafood processor Errigal Bay which will see the company's products on Lidl shelves in seven European countries. Errigal Bay has been supplying Lidl with seafood products for the past 13 years. The new deal will see 670 tonnes of Errigal Bay whole Irish crab, crab claw, langoustines, bulot and velvet crab products exported to mainland Europe. The products will be stocked in...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Three quarters of Irish adults interested in women’s sports, according to research
Study also showed 87 per cent of Irish adults are interested in Olympic sports
Cherrywood partnership sues Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council
The legal proceedings relate to the funding of €57m in public infrastructure
Smurfit backs cancer biotech firm
Inflection Biotech recently raised €230,000 from investors to develop targeted therapies to tackle several cancers
Weather forecast may include air quality data
EPA in discussions with Met Éireann on informing public on pollution levels impacting health