Subscribe Today
Log In

News

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
12th May, 2021
Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

New figures released by Ireland’s Central Statistics Office indicated that home prices nationally rose 3.7 per cent in the year up to March 2021. The CSO’s property price index said that prices in Dublin rose 2.5 per cent, while areas outside of Dublin saw price hikes of 4.9 per cent. The price of a Dublin apartment rose 0.7 per cent, while homes in Dublin rose 2.8 per cent. Meanwhile outside of Dublin, house prices rose...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

An Bord Pleanála gave permission in April to plan for a co-living scheme on the site of Phibsborough shopping centre. Photo: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Planning board gave green light to 570 co-living spaces through fast-track system in 2020

Housing Donal MacNamee 4 hours ago
Ireland should make itself attractive through \&#039;it\&#039;s very substantial real advantages\&#039; rather than as a location to pay less tax, Larry Summers has said

Ireland should not attract multinationals through tax policy, former US Treasury Secretary says

Economics Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 5 hours ago
The combined worth of the 26 valued properties on the Kilkenny register stands at €18.675 million. Picture: Getty

Five vacant sites in Kilkenny worth a combined €4.27 million

Property Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 8 hours ago
Facebook said it is continually monitoring and updating its supports for moderators. Picture: Getty

Varadkar to address Facebook moderator concerns at Oireachtas committee

Technology Róisín Burke 10 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1