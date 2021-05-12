Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

New figures released by Ireland’s Central Statistics Office indicated that home prices nationally rose 3.7 per cent in the year up to March 2021. The CSO’s property price index said that prices in Dublin rose 2.5 per cent, while areas outside of Dublin saw price hikes of 4.9 per cent. The price of a Dublin apartment rose 0.7 per cent, while homes in Dublin rose 2.8 per cent. Meanwhile outside of Dublin, house prices rose...