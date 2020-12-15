Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Dublin-based video game company Keywords Studios has announced the €50 million acquisition of US games developer High Voltage. The purchase is the latest in a series of acquisitions for Keyword Studios this year, following the addition of UK studio Coconut Lizard, marketing agency Maverick Media and, most recently, Hollywood-based marketing company Gnet. Keywords Studios was established in 1998 and has worked on titles including Mortal Kombat, League of Legends and Tomb Raider.

