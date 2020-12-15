Subscribe Today
Log In

News

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Business Post
15th December, 2020
Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Dublin-based video game company Keywords Studios has announced the €50 million acquisition of US games developer High Voltage. The purchase is the latest in a series of acquisitions for Keyword Studios this year, following the addition of UK studio Coconut Lizard, marketing agency Maverick Media and, most recently, Hollywood-based marketing company Gnet. Keywords Studios was established in 1998 and has worked on titles including Mortal Kombat, League of Legends and Tomb Raider.

The number...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

All vaccinators will be registered healthcare professionals and will receive ‘comprehensive training’ from the HSE in respect of the specific vaccines being administered

Vaccines to be delivered to most vulnerable within weeks

Coronavirus Daniel Murray 2 hours ago
Barry Broderick, pictured with his brother Bernard, right, had petitioned for an examinership at Ina’s Kitchen Desserts, trading as Broderick’s, but the application was rejected last week

Judge found examinership was ‘not appropriate’ in Broderick’s case

Legal Róisín Burke 9 hours ago

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

News Business Post 1 day ago
Kellie Harrington: More than half of18 to 24-year-olds are more likely to buy a brand if it is endorsed by an athlete they admire. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Three quarters of Irish adults interested in women’s sports, according to research

Sport Emmet Ryan 1 day ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1