Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news
Dublin-based video game company Keywords Studios has announced the €50 million acquisition of US games developer High Voltage. The purchase is the latest in a series of acquisitions for Keyword Studios this year, following the addition of UK studio Coconut Lizard, marketing agency Maverick Media and, most recently, Hollywood-based marketing company Gnet. Keywords Studios was established in 1998 and has worked on titles including Mortal Kombat, League of Legends and Tomb Raider.
The number...
Vaccines to be delivered to most vulnerable within weeks
Government publishes Covid-19 Vaccination Strategy with plan to roll out large-scale programme using mass vaccination centres in early 2021
Judge found examinership was ‘not appropriate’ in Broderick’s case
The company has ‘a history of profitable trading’, according to Justice Michael Quinn
Three quarters of Irish adults interested in women’s sports, according to research
Study also showed 87 per cent of Irish adults are interested in Olympic sports