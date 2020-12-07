Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

The Vhi has said it will waive a portion of premiums for its health insurance policy holders, due to lower than forecasted claims levels this year as a result of Covid-19. All policyholders will benefit from a waiver of premium to the value of €75 for every adult insured and €25 for each child insured. Payments will commence in the last week in January and policyholders will have the money paid directly to their bank...