Subscribe Today
Log In

News

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Business Post - avatar

Business Post
2nd December, 2020
Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

AIB has reaffirmed its plans to cut 1,500 roles at the bank between now and 2023. The bank is also to vacate three of its six Dublin offices and plans to merge five overlapping branches in three urban locations. Earlier this year, the bank revealed plans to reduce is staff headcount by 1,500 over three years in a bid to lower costs and increase its profit margin. However, that strategy was put on hold with...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Factories, cranes, chimneys and other signs of industry in Dublin Bay shrouded in haze. The Environmental Protection Agency has said it is not optimistic about Ireland’s performance on climate change unless policy efforts are accelerated. Photograph: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Central Bank to establish climate change unit

Climate & Environment Daniel Murray 3 hours ago
One district heating project is in Dublin city centre, where waste heat will be used from the Poolbeg incinerator to heat local homes. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

District heating could require large state investment

Utilities Daniel Murray 3 hours ago
Demand in Dublin for private rental residential and student housing remains strong, according to the report. Picture: Gardaí

Dublin ranked sixth best European city for real estate development

Property insight Claire McNamara 7 hours ago
Micheál Martin said the high-level task force has met twice so far and complex logistical challenges have been identified, including storage and transport requirements. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Taoiseach will consider appointing minister to oversee vaccination programme

Home Aiden Corkery 1 day ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1