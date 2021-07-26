Subscribe Today
Log In

News

Out of Office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
26th July, 2021
Out of Office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

TikTok is to open a new cybersecurity centre in Dublin, to help the company respond to security incidents in real time, 24 hours a day. Some 50 new jobs are set to be created at the centre in security, privacy and policy.

The British government has been called on to ban cigarettes in the next decade. Jacek Olczak, the chief executive of Philip Morris International, the tobacco company that owns the Marlboro brand said the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Most airlines have almost no short haul aircraft on order, according to Michael O’Leary. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Short haul airline industry will be slow to recover, Michael O’Leary says

Companies Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 4 hours ago
The Climate Change Advisory Council was due to publish its three five-year carbon budget recommendations immediately after the Climate Action Bill became law last Friday. Picture: Getty

Publication of carbon budgets delayed

Climate & Environment Daniel Murray 5 hours ago
Eamon Ryan said Ireland was already implementing a politically agreed carbon pricing system, and that there was a ‘risk’ of backlash if Europe was seen to be the source of increasing carbon prices for consumers. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Government pushes back on Europe-wide carbon tax plan

Climate & Environment Daniel Murray 7 hours ago
Ryanair’s debt was down to €1.66 billion at the end of last month, compared to €2.28 billion at the end of March. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Ryanair reports loss of €273 million yet anticipates ‘strong recovery’

Companies Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 9 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1