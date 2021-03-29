Out of Office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

AM Alpha has acquired 76 Sir John Rogerson's Quay, the 92,600 square feet office building in the Dublin docklands. TIO, an umbrella fund involving Nama, Oaktree Capital and Bennett Construction, is reported to have been paid €95 for the office block by the German office investor. In December Rabobank announced the leasing of three floors of the office block for ten years.

