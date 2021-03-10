Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news
Just Eat Takeaway.com reported revenues were up 54 per cent to €2.4 billion in 2020. Growth was driven by strong performances in Canada, the Netherlands and Germany, the company said. Market share increased to 26 per cent. The company described themselves as a “market leader” in the UK as orders were up 600 per cent in the first two months of 2021. Just Eat and Takeaway.com merged in April of last year. As of December...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Dolphin Trust case judgment reveals struggle of elderly investor to find answers
Kathleen Dineen, 78, sent a string of letters in a bid to find out why she hadn’t received payment on her investment before eventually seeking an order to wind up the company involved
Tito raises €1.25m from US angel investor for new video events tool
Irish ticketing company pivoted to online event management when the pandemic hit
Ex-Guardian editor could face Oireachtas hearing over Greenslade controversy
The Committee on Media wants more information from Alan Rusbridger amid calls for his resignation from the state’s Future of Media Commission
Wind-up order is granted in Dolphin Trust case
More than 1,800 Irish investors put a combined €107 million into the German property group described by its liquidator as a pyramid scheme