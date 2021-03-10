Subscribe Today
Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
10th March, 2021
Just Eat Takeaway.com reported revenues were up 54 per cent to €2.4 billion in 2020. Growth was driven by strong performances in Canada, the Netherlands and Germany, the company said. Market share increased to 26 per cent. The company described themselves as a “market leader” in the UK as orders were up 600 per cent in the first two months of 2021. Just Eat and Takeaway.com merged in April of last year. As of December...

