Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
21st April, 2021
Leo Varadkar, the Tánaiste, said local enterprise offices (LEOs) are now supporting 7,500 companies that employ more than 35,000 people. The network of offices helped support the creation of 5,585 new jobs in 2020, though there was a net job loss of 1,494 roles among the LEO portfolio as a result of pandemic-related trading difficulties. Varadkar said: “In the face of unprecedented challenges, our LEOs managed to pivot and adapt quickly, to help their network...

