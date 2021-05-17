Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Working long hours kills hundreds of thousands of people a year, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said. The trend is worsening and may have accelerated further due the pandemic. A study done by the WHO said 745,000 people died from stroke and heart disease linked to long working hours in 2016, an increase of nearly 30 per cent since 2000. Working 55 hours or more a week is a serious health hazard, the WHO said.

