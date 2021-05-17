Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news
Working long hours kills hundreds of thousands of people a year, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said. The trend is worsening and may have accelerated further due the pandemic. A study done by the WHO said 745,000 people died from stroke and heart disease linked to long working hours in 2016, an increase of nearly 30 per cent since 2000. Working 55 hours or more a week is a serious health hazard, the WHO said.
RTÉ’s voluntary...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Thirteen of the ‘Davy 16’ identified
The O’Connell Partnership was a group controlled by 16 individuals who were Davy employees which purchased an Anglo Irish Bank bond from Patrick Kearney in 2014
Health watchdog examining Facebook moderators’ complaints
The Health and Safety Authority has confirmed to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar that it is following up on issues raised by content reviewers at the social media giant
Cliste aims to double hotel portfolio within two years
The hospitality group is seeking four and five-star hotels in Dublin and around the country as it plots a post-pandemic expansion
Magan loses bid to avoid legal bill for Castletown Cox case
Judge rejects bankrupt Tory peer and former BoI director’s request that no costs be applied to him for High Court appeal