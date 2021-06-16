Subscribe Today
Log In

News

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
16th June, 2021
Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

House prices increased by 4.5 per cent from April 2020 to April 2021, according to the Central Statistics Office. The is the fastest level of growth in the past two and a half years. The figures show property prices have increased 91 per cent since 2013, the lowest point in the past ten years.

International travel can recommence without the need for Covid-19 testing later this summer, Dr Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer, said. Covid-19 testing can...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Trinity College Dublin spent €42 million buying five properties in the city in the past five years. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Ireland’s top two universities bought almost €50m of property in five years

Education Donal MacNamee 6 hours ago
The Central Bank said some sectors could not only be slower to recover than others but could face longer-term structural implications as a result of Covid-19. Picture: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

Full impact of Covid-19 will only be clear when state supports are cut, Central Bank warns

Economics Peter O'Dwyer 11 hours ago
Savills said it received 5,000 requests from buyers interested in the houses in the Somerton development in Lucan, Co Dublin

Data watchdog to investigate Savills over requests for financial data to view houses

Housing Killian Woods 11 hours ago
Only one in four boys said that they always liked school compared 41 per cent of girls

Children from poorer families at a disadvantage in education and health, research shows

Health Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 23 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1