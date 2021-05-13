Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news
The government said it is considering extending the temporary wage subsidy scheme for aviation workers. Fintan Towey, assistant secretary at the Department of Transport said recovery in the aviation sector was going to be slower than the rest of the economy necessitating adjustment in employment levels. The government are open to consider “further sector specific supports,” Towey said.
Consumer inflation rose 1.1 per cent in April according to the Central Statistics...
Related Stories
Dart expansion plans criticised for failing to commit to extra stops
Politicians and activists say developing more stations should be a commitment of the new Dart + South West project
An Bord Pleanála says it spent €8.2m on legal fees in 2020
Planning board faced criticism at meeting of Public Accounts Committee
Paul McCann to join Ergo as chief executive
The former managing partner of Grant Thornton will join Ergo later this year when his role as interim chief financial officer at Permanent TSB concludes
Planning board gave green light to 770 co-living spaces through fast-track system in 2020
An Bord Pleanála to tell Public Accounts Committee it facilitated more than 25,000 housing units through Strategic Housing Development process