Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
5th May, 2021
Permanent TSB’s share of mortgage market share expanded to 17.9 per cent in the first quarter of this year, up from 15.3 per cent in the previous quarter. The majority state-owned lender said that new mortgage lending increased by 30 per cent, compared to a 7 per cent growth in the overall market, and reported customer deposit volumes were valued at approximately €18.3 billion, in an increase from €18 billion in December 2020.

