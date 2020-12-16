Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Startup hub Dogpatch Labs has won the €17 million contract to manage the National Digital Research Centre (NDRC) for the next five years. The NDRC is a government startup accelerator initiative set up in 2006 to invest newly established digital enterprises. The deal will see Dogpatch Labs Dublin and its regional partners in Galway, Cork and Kerry will deliver mentorship-driven accelerator and pre-accelerator programmes, and pre-seed funding to entrepreneurs across Ireland.

A €3 million...