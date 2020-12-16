Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news
Startup hub Dogpatch Labs has won the €17 million contract to manage the National Digital Research Centre (NDRC) for the next five years. The NDRC is a government startup accelerator initiative set up in 2006 to invest newly established digital enterprises. The deal will see Dogpatch Labs Dublin and its regional partners in Galway, Cork and Kerry will deliver mentorship-driven accelerator and pre-accelerator programmes, and pre-seed funding to entrepreneurs across Ireland.
A €3 million...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Troops ‘will suffer’ if cross-border healthcare scheme is scrapped
Programme is used by rank-and-file members of the defence forces who cannot afford private health insurance to get hip and knee operations in the North, PDForra warns
O’Leary sells insurance business to US firm Brown & Brown
The Business Post understands the transaction is worth in the region of €100 million
Vaccines to be delivered to most vulnerable within weeks
Government publishes Covid-19 Vaccination Strategy with plan to roll out large-scale programme using mass vaccination centres in early 2021