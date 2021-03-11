Subscribe Today
Log In

News

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Business Post
11th March, 2021
Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

The board of Davy decided to pursue a sale of the stockbroker group. It issued a statement saying Rothschild & Co has been appointed as financial adviser to manage the process. Last week, the Central Bank fined Davy €4.13 million for breaching market rules. The regulator’s investigation found that 16 staff, including top executives, sought to make a profit by taking the other side of a bond deal involving a client in 2014 without telling...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

A new report has found that increases in the consumption of alcohol, tobacco and junk food were found to be higher among women since the pandemic began. Picture: Getty

Women report greater drop-off in wellbeing as a result of pandemic

Coronavirus Eva Short 7 hours ago
Ireland has ordered 2.2 million doses of the newly-approved Janssen vaccine, with 600,000 doses expected to arrive between April and June

Johnson & Johnson vaccine gets green light from EMA

Coronavirus Daniel Murray 8 hours ago
An analysis by the Business Post last month showed that, on average, two-bed new-build apartments to be built in Dublin in the next seven years will cost €455,071

Eastwise to charge Dublin City Council €531k for two-bed apartments

Housing Donal MacNamee 11 hours ago
Charles Smethurst, pictured left with his wife Manou Lenz, is the founder of Dolphin Trust and is under investigation by German authorities

Dolphin Trust case judgment reveals struggle of elderly investor to find answers

Legal Róisín Burke 1 day ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1