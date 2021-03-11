Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

The board of Davy decided to pursue a sale of the stockbroker group. It issued a statement saying Rothschild & Co has been appointed as financial adviser to manage the process. Last week, the Central Bank fined Davy €4.13 million for breaching market rules. The regulator’s investigation found that 16 staff, including top executives, sought to make a profit by taking the other side of a bond deal involving a client in 2014 without telling...