Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news
The board of Davy decided to pursue a sale of the stockbroker group. It issued a statement saying Rothschild & Co has been appointed as financial adviser to manage the process. Last week, the Central Bank fined Davy €4.13 million for breaching market rules. The regulator’s investigation found that 16 staff, including top executives, sought to make a profit by taking the other side of a bond deal involving a client in 2014 without telling...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Women report greater drop-off in wellbeing as a result of pandemic
Research shows women are more likely to be infected with Covid-19, while more men have died as a result of the illness in Ireland
Johnson & Johnson vaccine gets green light from EMA
The single-dose Covid-19 vaccine has been approved for use in the EU, with first shipments to Ireland expected in mid-April
Eastwise to charge Dublin City Council €531k for two-bed apartments
The company plans to sell 47 social housing units to the local authority for €21 million at a proposed new development on city’s northside
Dolphin Trust case judgment reveals struggle of elderly investor to find answers
Kathleen Dineen, 78, sent a string of letters in a bid to find out why she hadn’t received payment on her investment before eventually seeking an order to wind up the company involved