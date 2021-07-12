Out of Office: Ryanair to recruit 2,000 pilots, Daily Mail to go private and government’s new return to work strategy
People who are caught using fake passes to access indoor hospitality services could face a fine of up to €2,000, as part of the government's new reopening plan. The cabinet signed off on a series of measures yesterday to allow pubs, cafes, restaurants and other licensed premises operate indoor dining again “safely, sustainably and in line with public health advice”. New legislation, the Health Amendment (2) Bill 2021 is to come before the Dáil and...
