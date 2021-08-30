Out of office: Post-lockdown spending slower than anticipated; Japan suspends 1m Moderna doses

New figures published by the Health Insurance Authority (HIA) showed that the average cost of health insurance in Ireland dropped by almost 5 per cent last year to €1,142, which was €58 cheaper than the average figure in 2019 of €1,200. This decrease was linked to exceptional refunds provided by insurers to compensate customers for some restrictions on access to treatment in private hospitals as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

