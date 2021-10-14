Out of Office: Irish house prices increase 11% and data centres to account of 24% of Irish energy use by 2030

House prices increased by 10.9 per cent across Ireland in the 12 months up to August 2021, with half of that growth occurring over the summer, according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO). These constitute the largest annual price changes sincer June 2018. Dublin house prices increased by 11.3 per cent and apartment prices by 5.7 per cent during this period. There was an almost 60 per cent year-on-year increase in the...