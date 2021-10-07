Subscribe Today
Out of office: Ireland signs up to 15% corporate tax and NatWest pleads guilty to failure to prevent money laundering

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
7th October, 2021
The Irish government officially agreed to sign up to the new OECD corporate tax rate of 15 per cent in a move that will impact 1,500 foreign-owned multinationals with subsidiaries in Ireland as well as 56 Irish-owned multinationals. Paschal Donohoe, Minister for Finance, said that firms with a turnover of less than €750 million, however, would continue to avail of Ireland’s corporate tax rate of 12.5 per cent....

