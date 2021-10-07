Out of office: Ireland signs up to 15% corporate tax and NatWest pleads guilty to failure to prevent money laundering

The Irish government officially agreed to sign up to the new OECD corporate tax rate of 15 per cent in a move that will impact 1,500 foreign-owned multinationals with subsidiaries in Ireland as well as 56 Irish-owned multinationals. Paschal Donohoe, Minister for Finance, said that firms with a turnover of less than €750 million, however, would continue to avail of Ireland’s corporate tax rate of 12.5 per cent....