Out of Office: Inflation rises; economy projected to grow by 15% this year

Household net worth rose by €32 billion, or 3.6 per cent in the second quarter of this year, according to new figures from the Central Bank. The figure equates to €186,589 per capita. The rise was driven by the growth in financial assets by €13 billion and housing assets by €19 billion.

Inflation rose 5.1 per cent last month, compared to October 2020. It is the largest hike in inflation rates since April 2007....