Out of Office: IMF issues inflation warning

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has called on central banks to be vigilant and warned that the global economy is entering a phase of inflationary risk. The group also warned that national regulators should tighten monetary policy as prices continue to rise. In its twice-yearly world economic outlook it said growth was slowing after a strong post-Covid-19 pandemic recovery to date.

