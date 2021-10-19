Out of Office: Government deficit of €18.4 billion; job vacancies increase by 19%

There was a general government deficit of €18.4 billion in 2020, a €20.2 billion deterioration compared with the surplus of €1.8 billion in 2019, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO). This deterioration of the public purse “clearly”, the statistics agency said, highlighted the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on government finances. This updated showed€14.8 billion of additional direct costs associated with the range of pandemic measures introduced since March 2020. The government’s summer economic...