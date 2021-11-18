Subscribe Today
Log In

News

Out of Office: Early closing time for hospitality kicks in; State reduces stake in BOI again

Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
18th November, 2021
Out of Office: Early closing time for hospitality kicks in; State reduces stake in BOI again
All the business news you need to know in one place

The Financial Services Union (FSU) has called for a 6 per cent pay increase and a rise in the starting pay rate for its members. The FSU represents workers in the main retail banks. Officials pointed to the decreased competition, return to profitability and calls for lifting bankers pay caps as reasons to increase pay.

The early closing time for hospitality comes into effect on Thursday night. It was confirmed by the Irish Hotels...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

A patient in Boston, US, being treated with a monoclonal antibody last December. The therapy is normally administered by via intravenous infusion. Picture: Getty

Government ‘closely’ reviewing new monoclonal antibody drugs after EMA approval

Coronavirus Donal MacNamee
The move caused confusion in Leinster House this morning after several members of the Oireachtas business committee raised objections. Picture: Getty Images

Free antigen tests for Oireachtas staff from next week

Politics Cónal Thomas
Turnover at Mars’s Irish unit fell 9 per cent to €120.44 million during the year. Picture: Getty

Profits down 17% at Irish arm of Mars chocolate

Companies Donal MacNamee

Tributes paid to Mr Justice Cross on his retirement

Legal Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1